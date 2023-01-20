High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks claim win on the road against Northern Lakes Lightning

A close game saw the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks just edge out the Northern Lakes Lightning on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 19, 2023 09:43 PM
Next up:

The Lightning host Willmar on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center. The Lumberjacks will face Pine City Area on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.

