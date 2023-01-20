Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks claim win on the road against Northern Lakes Lightning
A close game saw the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks just edge out the Northern Lakes Lightning on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.
Next up:
The Lightning host Willmar on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center. The Lumberjacks will face Pine City Area on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.