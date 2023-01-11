SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks beat Superior Spartans in overtime

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks hosted the Superior Spartans in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:08 PM
Next games:

The Lumberjacks travel to Duluth on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Spartans will face Grand Rapids-Greenway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Superior Ice Arena.

