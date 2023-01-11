SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks beat in overtime the Superior Spartans

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks come away with the close win over the Superior Spartans at home on Tuesday. The final score was 4-3.

img_500219325_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 11, 2023 11:01 AM
Share

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks come away with the close win over the Superior Spartans at home on Tuesday. The final score was 4-3.

Coming up:

The Spartans play against Grand Rapids-Greenway on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Lumberjacks will face Duluth on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Superior Ice Arena.

Related Topics: CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTONSUPERIOR SPARTANS