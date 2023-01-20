Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks beat in overtime the Northern Lakes Lightning

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks come away with the close win over the Northern Lakes Lightning on the road on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Next up:

The Lightning host Willmar on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center. The Lumberjacks will face Pine City Area on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.