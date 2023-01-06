Claire Riestenberg scores four in Armstrong/Cooper Wings win over Visitation Blazers

Claire Riestenberg struck four times as the Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat the Visitation Blazers 11-0 at home.

Ruby Monogue, Lydia College, Cara Cook, Taylor Fruetel, Claire Hanson and Clare Sondrall scored the remaining goals for the home side.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Wings led 6-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 9-0 lead for the Wings.

The Wings increased the lead to 10-0 within the first minute of the third period when Ruby Monogue netted one yet again, assisted by Abby Hanson.

The Wings made it 11-0 when Clare Sondrall found the back of the net, assisted by Ava Mack early in the third. That left the final score at 11-0.

Coming up:

The Blazers play against South St. Paul on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Wings will face Rogers on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.