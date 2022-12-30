Chisago Lakes Wildcats win on the road against New Prague Trojans

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won when they visited the New Prague Trojans on Wednesday. The final score was 5-1.

The Wildcats' Laine DeVries tied it up 1-1 early in the first period.

The Wildcats took the lead in the first period when Lauren Schmidt scored, assisted by Ella Perreault .

Alyson Vogelsang scored late into the second period, assisted by Lauren Schmidt.

Alyson Vogelsang increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Lauren Schmidt and Ella Perreault.

Alyson Vogelsang increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Ella Perreault.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Thursday with the Trojans hosting Owatonna at 7 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic, and the Wildcats hosting Eastview at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.