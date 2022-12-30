SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Chisago Lakes Wildcats win on the road against New Prague Trojans

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won when they visited the New Prague Trojans on Wednesday. The final score was 5-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 29, 2022 06:07 PM
The Wildcats' Laine DeVries tied it up 1-1 early in the first period.

The Wildcats took the lead in the first period when Lauren Schmidt scored, assisted by Ella Perreault .

Alyson Vogelsang scored late into the second period, assisted by Lauren Schmidt.

Alyson Vogelsang increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Lauren Schmidt and Ella Perreault.

Alyson Vogelsang increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Ella Perreault.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Thursday with the Trojans hosting Owatonna at 7 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic, and the Wildcats hosting Eastview at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.