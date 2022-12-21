Chisago Lakes Wildcats win on the road against Breck Mustangs

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won the road game against the Breck Mustangs 3-1 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Alyson Vogelsang scored assisted by Lexi Smothers .

Late, Lexi Smothers scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

Kenzie Berman narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Katie Theissen and Katie Zakrajsheck.

Ella Perreault increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later.

Next up:

The Mustangs travel to Blake on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena. The Wildcats host New Prague to play the Trojans on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.