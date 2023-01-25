Chisago Lakes Wildcats win 9-1 at home against Northern Tier Stars

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won at home on Tuesday, handing the Northern Tier Stars a defeat 9-1.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Alyson Vogelsang found the back of the net.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Alyson Vogelsang struck again, assisted by Lauren Schmidt .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-0 in the first period when Ella Perreault scored, assisted by Brooke Klemz .

The Wildcats scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-0 going in to the second break.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 9-0 early in the third period when Camryn Hinsch scored, assisted by Seanna Ritter .

Natalie Cheney narrowed the gap to 9-1 late into the third.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Wildcats will host the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena and the Stars will play against the Royals at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.