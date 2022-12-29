Chisago Lakes Wildcats win 5-1 on the road against New Prague Trojans
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won on the road on Wednesday, handing the New Prague Trojans a defeat 5-1.
Next games:
On Thursday, the Trojans will play the Huskies at 1:15 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic, and the Wildcats will play the Lightning at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.