Chisago Lakes Wildcats win 18-1 on the road against Red Wing Wingers

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won on the road on Saturday, handing the Red Wing Wingers a defeat 18-1.

Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Wildcats led 6-1 going in to the second period.

The Wildcats scored 10 goals in second period an held the lead 16-1 going in to the second break.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 17-1, after only 55 seconds into the third period when Allison Johnson scored again, assisted by Allie Smothers.

Ella Perreault increased the lead to 18-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Brooke Klemz.

Next games:

The Wingers host Rochester Century/John Marshall on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Wildcats host Orono to play the Spartans on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.