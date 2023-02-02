Chisago Lakes Wildcats victorious against Moose Lake Area Rebels
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats defeated the Moose Lake Area Rebels 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats defeated the Moose Lake Area Rebels 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Joee Westland . Sydney Kerkow and Ella Perreault assisted.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Lexi Smothers scored, assisted by Brooke Klemz and Nora DeVries .
Hallie Klavu narrowed the gap to 2-1 four minutes later, assisted by Gracie Hartl and Megan Hattenberger .
Nora DeVries increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later.
Brooke Klemz increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sydney Kerkow and Lexi Smothers.