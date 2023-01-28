High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Chisago Lakes Wildcats got a shut out against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats picked up a decisive home win against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

img_500235699_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 09:18 PM
Coming up:

The Wildcats play Two Rivers/St. Paul away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats. The Lumberjacks will face North Shore at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.

