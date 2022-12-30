Chisago Lakes Wildcats dig deep in the third to win against Eastview Lightning

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats and the visiting Eastview Lightning were tied going into the third, but Chisago Lakes pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Erin Hayward.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Erin Hayward scored again.

The Wildcats' Brooke Klemz narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first.

Tianna Ritter scored late into the second period.

The Wildcats took the lead early in the third period when Ella Perreault netted one.

Laine DeVries increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Wildcats hosting the Huskies at 1:15 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic and the Lightning visiting the Raiders at 3:30 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.