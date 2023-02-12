Chisago Lakes Wildcats clinch the series against Red Wing Wingers

The 9-1 win at home sealed the series for the Chisago Lakes Wildcats against the Red Wing Wingers. The result means Chisago Lakes won in 1-0 games.

The Wildcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brooke Klemz . Joee Westland assisted.

The Wildcats' Ella Perreault increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Nora DeVries .

The Wildcats' Lauren Schmidt increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Alyson Vogelsang .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Wildcats.

Laine DeVries increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lexi Smothers and Brooke Klemz.

Tianna Ritter increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Seanna Ritter .

Nora DeVries increased the lead to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Brooke Klemz and Alyson Vogelsang.

Two minutes later, Alyson Vogelsang scored, assisted by Naomi Eaton .