Chisago Lakes Wildcats claim win on the road against Visitation Blazers

A close game saw the Chisago Lakes Wildcats just edge out the Visitation Blazers on Sunday. The final score was 4-3.

Chisago Lakes' Lauren Schmidt scored the game-winning goal.

The Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Laine DeVries. Lexi Smothers and Ella Perreault assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Seanna Ritter late in the first.

Gracia Munoz scored early in the second period, assisted by Kate Lee.

Wildcats' Ella Perreault tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1.

Gracia Munoz narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Bella Stinsa.

Gracia Munoz tied the game 3-3 three minutes later.

Lauren Schmidt took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Ella Perreault.

Next up:

The Blazers play Hutchinson away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Wildcats will face South St. Paul at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats.