Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks win 6-3 on the road against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks won on the road on Thursday, handing the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars a defeat 6-3.

The hosting Jaguars took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Julia Larson . Jana Lesch assisted.

The Stormhawks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Becca Brendalen tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Avery Kapsner and Jana Lesch.

Brenna Westerhaus took the lead one minute later, assisted by Zoe Zielinski .

Aly McPartland increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Zoe Zielinski and Brenna Westerhaus.

Paige Sommerfeld increased the lead to 6-3 five minutes later, assisted by Addison Mach .

Next up:

On Saturday the Jaguars will play on the road against the Minneapolis players at 12 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden, while the Stormhawks will face the Bison road at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.