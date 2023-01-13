Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks secure much-needed win

The Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks have gone through a tough spell with a run of seven straight defeats. But after a 4-1 victory over the New Prague Trojans, things are looking brighter.

The Stormhawks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Quinlyn Borner . Cassandra Clay assisted.

The Stormhawks' Claire Lawler increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Sophia Klein .

Ella Hansen scored midway through the second period, assisted by Autumn Olson .

Stormhawks' Quinlyn Borner tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 3-1. Erika Mindt and Ava Stewart assisted.

Aly McPartland increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Trojans will play the Minneapolis players at 3 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center, and the Stormhawks will play the Spartans at 1 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.