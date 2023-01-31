Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks got a shut out against Waconia Wildcats

The Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks picked up a decisive road win against the Waconia Wildcats. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Stormhawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ella Sharkey . Hannah Grimm assisted.

The Stormhawks' Aly McPartland increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Madison Richter and Erika Mindt .

The Stormhawks increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Hannah Grimm found the back of the net, assisted by Claire Lawler and Ella Sharkey.

The Stormhawks made it 4-0 when Zoe Zielinski netted one, assisted by Ella Sharkey and Aly McPartland five minutes into the period.

The Wildcats were called for no penalties, while the Stormhawks received no penalties.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Wildcats will play the Minneapolis players at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena, and the Stormhawks will play the Sabers at 5 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.