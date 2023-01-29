Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars win at home against Northern Tier Stars

The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars won when they visited the Northern Tier Stars on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The Cougars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kyla Keding scoring in the first period, assisted by Kylie Scott.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Tessa Boden beat the goalie, assisted by Taylor Zahalka.

Kylie Scott then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Kyla Keding assisted.

The Stars narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Molly Larson netted one, assisted by Natalie Cheney.

Cam Singh increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Emma Olson.

Brooklyn Johnson increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Sydney Burnevik.

The Cougars have now won five straight home games.

Coming up:

The Stars play against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Cougars will face Blaine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.