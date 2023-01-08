Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars win against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars on the road against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks in the game on Saturday. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids won in overtime 3-2.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids' Kylie Scott scored the game-winning goal.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Sydney Burnevik scored.

Dani Henrichsen scored early into the second period, assisted by Tony Alm and Maja Hjort.

Carly Humphrey then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2.

In overtime, it took 4:27 before Kylie Scott scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up, the Elks face Rogers at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena, while the Cougars face Armstrong/Cooper at home at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. Both games will be played on on Tuesday.