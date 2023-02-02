Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars score twice in the third to beat Rogers Royals

The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars defeated the Rogers Royals 6-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Champlin Park/Coon Rapids pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Hannah Miller found the back of the net, assisted by Alexa Sherf and Sydney Bailey.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Lily McKenzie struck, assisted by Shelby Julien.

The Royals' McKenna Sandberg increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Ava Johansson and Sydney Bailey.

Two goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Kylie Scott took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Tessa Boden.

Cam Singh increased the lead to 5-3 only seconds later, assisted by Kylie Aswegan and Lily McKenzie.

Lily McKenzie increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third.

With this win the Cougars have four straight victories.

Next games:

The Royals host the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks in the next game at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The same day, the Cougars will host the Stars at 3 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.