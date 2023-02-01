Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars pull ahead in the third to defeat Blaine Bengals

The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars were victorious on the road against the Blaine Bengals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Champlin Park/Coon Rapids pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The Bengals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Macy Janssen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kayla Shaffer .

The Bengals increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Macy Janssen scored again.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Evie Semling found the back of the net, assisted by Kyla Keding and Kylie Scott.

Sydney Burnevik then tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-2. Kylie Scott assisted.

Brooklyn Johnson took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Taylor Zahalka and Tessa Boden.

Sydney Burnevik increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third.

Next games:

The Bengals host Minnetonka on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Cougars will face Rogers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.