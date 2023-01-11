Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars got a shut out against Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars picked up a decisive home win against the Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Cougars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Tessa Boden. Shelby Julien and Kyla Keding assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Brooklyn Johnson netted one, assisted by Kylie Scott and Sydney Burnevik.

The Cougars made it 3-0 with a goal from Shelby Julien.

Brooklyn Johnson increased the lead to 4-0 in the third period, assisted by Cam Singh and Brylei DelCastillo.

The Cougars made it 5-0 when Brooklyn Johnson scored, assisted by Lily McKenzie and Kylie Aswegan late in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Cougars host Roseville/Mahtomedi on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Wings will face Hopkins/Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.