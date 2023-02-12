Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars clinch the series against Rogers Royals

The 5-3 win at home sealed the series for the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars against the Rogers Royals. The result means Champlin Park/Coon Rapids won in 1-0 games.

The Cougars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kylie Scott. Lily McKenzie and Brylei DelCastillo assisted.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Avery Achterkirch struck.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Cougars.

The Royals tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Avery Achterkirch found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Taylor Hall.

Lily McKenzie took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Brooklyn Johnson.

Kylie Scott increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third.

The Cougars were called for no penalties, while the Royals received no penalties.