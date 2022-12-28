Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars claim win on the road against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

A close game saw the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars just edge out the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Elks host Osseo/Park Center at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center and the Cougars host Andover at Andover Arena.