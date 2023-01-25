Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars claim win at home against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

A close game saw the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars just edge out the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

The Cougars have now won four straight home games.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Cougars hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum and the Elks visiting the Warriors at 1 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.