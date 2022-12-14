Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars beat Wayzata Trojans – Aswegan scores 2

The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars won against the hosting Wayzata Trojans 7-2 on Sunday.

The visiting Cougars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Sydney Burnevik scoring in the first minute, assisted by Lily McKenzie and Brooklyn Johnson.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kylie Aswegan scored, assisted by Kylie Scott.

The Trojans' Kaitlyn Knutson narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period, assisted by Lauren Hansen and Courtney Jacobs .

The Trojans tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Davy Mokelke late into the first period.

The Cougars scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-2 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Trojans host Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Cougars host Centennial/Spring Lake Park to play the Panthers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.