Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars beat Osseo/Park Center Stars – Burnevik scores 2

The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars defeated the visiting Osseo/Park Center Stars 3-2 on Saturday.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids' Sydney Burnevik scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Alicia Smuk . Maddie Smuk and Gabby Edlund assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Hailey Eikos scored.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Sydney Burnevik late in the first, assisted by Kylie Scott and Lily McKenzie.

The Cougars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.