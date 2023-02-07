Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars beat Osseo/Park Center Stars and continue winning run

The game between the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars and the Osseo/Park Center Stars on Saturday finished 3-2. The result means Champlin Park/Coon Rapids has five straight wins.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids' Sydney Burnevik scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Alicia Smuk . Maddie Smuk and Gabby Edlund assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Hailey Eikos scored.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Sydney Burnevik late in the first, assisted by Kylie Scott and Lily McKenzie.

The Cougars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Cougars host the Rogers Royals in the next game on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena - Section 5AA Quarterfinal. The same day, the Stars will host the River Hawks at 6 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arean - Section 5AA Quarterfinal.