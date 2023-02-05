Champions today: Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders' win over East Ridge Raptors has sealed the title

2-0 at home against the East Ridge Raptors got the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders over the line in the race.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bogren. Sophie Martin assisted.

Ruby Eskin increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Tori Schmidt.

The result means the Marauders have secured the title.