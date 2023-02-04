Champions today: Luverne Cardinals' win over Windom Eagles has sealed the title

4-2 on the road against the Windom Eagles got the Luverne Cardinals over the line in the race.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Izzy Steensma .

The Eagles' Lyvia McManigle tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Marissa Becker and Kennedy Dronen.

The Cardinals took the lead with a goal from Kamryn Van Batavia late into the first, assisted by Payton Behr and Ellisyn Van Batavia.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-1 early in the second period when Kamryn Van Batavia beat the goalie yet again.

Ella Dockter narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Presley Dockter.

Ellisyn Van Batavia increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kamryn Van Batavia.

The result means the Cardinals have secured the title.

The Cardinals have now won four straight road games.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Eagles will host the North Stars at 1 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena and the Cardinals will play against the Bluejays at 12 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.