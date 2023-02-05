Champions today: Blake Bears' win over Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers has sealed the title
3-1 at home against the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers got the Blake Bears over the line in the race.
The hosting Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ani Fagley . Suzy Higuchi assisted.
The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Sam Broz scored.
Teagan Kulenkamp narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third, assisted by Ella O'Hearn .
Samantha Negaard increased the lead to 3-1 only seconds later.
The result means the Bears have secured the title.