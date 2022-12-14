Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers' winning run ended after game against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers' run of seven straight wins ended at home against the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars. Tuesday's game at Centennial Sports Arena finished 4-3 in overtime.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids' Kylie Scott scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Panthers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ella O'Hearn scoring in the first period, assisted by Katie Ball and Callie Cody .

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Lauren O'Hara netted one, assisted by Jaycee Chatleain.

Noelle Hemr then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Lillian Renslow assisted.

The Cougars made it 3-1 with a goal from Lily McKenzie.

The Cougars' Kylie Aswegan narrowed the gap again, assisted by Brooklyn Johnson at 1:16 into the third period.

Lily McKenzie tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Cam Singh. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:01 before Kylie Scott scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Taylor Zahalka.

Next up:

The Cougars play against Anoka on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Panthers will face Wayzata on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.