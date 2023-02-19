Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers win over Maple Grove Crimson

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers have won their knockout game against the Maple Grove Crimson 2-1, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park's Jaycee Chatleain scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Crimson took the lead when Ella Olson scored the first goal assisted by Pim Wilhelmy.

Midway through, Noelle Hemr scored a goal, assisted by Ella O'Hearn , making the score 1-1.

Jaycee Chatleain took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Noelle Hemr and Ellie Newpower .