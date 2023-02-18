Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers win knock out game against Maple Grove Crimson
The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Maple Grove Crimson. With a final score of 2-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.
The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Maple Grove Crimson. With a final score of 2-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.