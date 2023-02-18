Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers win knock out game against Maple Grove Crimson

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Maple Grove Crimson. With a final score of 2-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500253881_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:15 PM

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.