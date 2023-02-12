Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers secure victory over Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The 8-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers in the series against the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park won in 1-0 games.

img_500247946_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 09:04 PM
Share

The 8-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers in the series against the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park won in 1-0 games.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Panthers led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Panthers.

In the end the 8-0 came from Anna Jarpey who increased the Panthers' lead, assisted by Jaycee Chatleain and Lauren O'Hara , halfway through the third period. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.