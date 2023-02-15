Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers clinch the series against North Wright County River Hawks

The 5-2 win at home sealed the series for the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers against the North Wright County River Hawks. The result means Centennial/Spring Lake Park won in 1-0 games.

The hosting Panthers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Grace Laager . Alexis Larsen and Jaycee Chatleain assisted.

Dani Weiland scored early in the second period.

Late, Ella O'Hearn scored a goal, assisted by Lauren O'Hara , making the score 2-1.

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Alexis Larsen found the back of the net, assisted by Ellie Newpower .

The Panthers increased the lead to 4-1, after only 38 seconds into the third period when Lauren O'Hara scored, assisted by Grace Laager.

Lauren O'Hara increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third, assisted by Grace Laager and Ella O'Hearn.

Annica Walters narrowed the gap to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Dani Weiland.