Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers claim win on the road against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

A close game saw the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers just edge out the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks on Tuesday. The final score was 1-0.

Coming up:

The Elks are set to face Duluth at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena, while the Panthers face White Bear Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. Both games are scheduled for Thursday.