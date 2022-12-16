Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat Wayzata Trojans – O'Hara scores 2

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers bested the hosting Wayzata Trojans 6-2 on Thursday.

The first period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Panthers.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Lauren O'Hara increased the lead to 6-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Alexis Larsen and Grace Laager .

Next up:

The Trojans host the Blake Bears in the next game at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena. The same day, the Panthers will host the Royals at 3 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.