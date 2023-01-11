Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat Osseo/Park Center Stars – despite trailing early

After the first period the Osseo/Park Center Stars were in the lead 3-1, but the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers turned the game around and won. In the end, the result was 6-3.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Macy Patton late into the first period, assisted by Hailey Eikos and Alicia Smuk .

The Panthers' Lauren O'Hara narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Ellie Newpower .

The Stars increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Tessa Strand scored, assisted by Alicia Smuk and Maddie Smuk .

The Panthers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Lauren O'Hara increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Ella O'Hearn and Hannah Thompson .

Grace Laager increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third assisted by Noelle Hemr .

Coming up:

The Stars play against Rogers on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena. The Panthers will face Rogers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena.