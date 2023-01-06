Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat in overtime the East Ridge Raptors

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers come away with the close win over the East Ridge Raptors at home on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park's Noelle Hemr scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Raptors took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lily Fetch . Allie Warner assisted.

Katie Ball scored early in the second period, assisted by Grace Laager and Noelle Hemr.

In overtime, it took 3:20 before Noelle Hemr scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

The Panthers host Osseo/Park Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena. The Raptors will face Owatonna on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center.