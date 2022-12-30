Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat Breck Mustangs – O'Hara scores 2

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat the hosting Breck Mustangs 4-2 on Thursday.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Panthers.

The Panthers scored zero goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Mustangs' Maggie Wallander narrowed the gap again, assisted by Katie Theissen at 2:40 into the third period.

The Mustangs were whistled for no penalties, while the Panthers received no penalties.

Next up:

On Tuesday the Mustangs will play at home against the Eagles at 6 p.m. CST at Breck Ice Arena, while the Panthers will face the Bengals home at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.