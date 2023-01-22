Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat Blaine Bengals in overtime

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers hosted the Blaine Bengals in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Centennial/Spring Lake Park prevailed. The final score was 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Lauren O'Hara scored the first goal.

The Panthers made it 2-0 with a goal from Alexis Larsen .

In the end the 3-0 came from Lauren O'Hara who increased the Panthers' lead, assisted by Jaycee Chatleain and Grace Laager , late in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The win over the Bengals means that the Panthers have five home wins in a row.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Panthers host Andover at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena and the Bengals host Osseo/Park Center at Fogerty Arena.