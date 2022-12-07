Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat Anoka Tornadoes and continue winning run

The game between the Anoka Tornadoes and the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers on Tuesday finished 5-0. The result means Centennial/Spring Lake Park has six straight wins.

The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Katie Ball . Hannah Thompson and Lauren O'Hara assisted.

The Panthers' Noelle Hemr increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Jaycee Chatleain.

Ella O'Hearn increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Teagan Kulenkamp and Katie Ball.

Noelle Hemr increased the lead to 4-0 five minutes later.

The Panthers made it 5-0 when Lauren O'Hara scored, assisted by Samantha Kelzenberg and Jaycee Chatleain late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Tornadoes will host Rogers at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena and the Panthers will host Mounds View/Irondale at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.