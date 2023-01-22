Celia Midtbo behind Minneapolis' win over Waconia Wildcats

The game between Minneapolis and the Waconia Wildcats saw Minneapolis' Celia Midtbo in deadly form. Celia Midtbo scored an incredible four goals in Minneapolis' 9-2 home win.

Ana Davis , Brielle Anderson and Caitlin DeYoung scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Annika Mielke scored for Waconia.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Minneapolis players.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Minneapolis players led 7-2 going in to the third period.

Celia Midtbo increased the lead to 8-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ana Davis and Elsie Lawless .

Caitlin DeYoung increased the lead to 9-2 three minutes later, assisted by Celia Midtbo.

Next up:

The Wildcats play against New Prague on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden. The Minneapolis players will face Orono on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.