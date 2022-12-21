Cara Cook scores four in Armstrong/Cooper Wings win over Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

Cara Cook struck four times as the Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers 7-2 at home.

Lydia College and Clare Sondrall scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum's goals came through Katelyn Chaffee and Hannah Doty .

The Tigers opened strong, early in the game with Hannah Doty scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kaitlyn Stokke .

The Wings tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Lydia College in the first period, assisted by Clare Sondrall.

The Wings' Cara Cook took the lead in the first period, assisted by Clare Sondrall and Claire Riestenberg.

The Wings increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first period when Lydia College scored again, assisted by Stellie Lemieux.

The Wings scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Clare Sondrall increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lydia College.

Cara Cook increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Claire Riestenberg and Erin Palony.

Cara Cook increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Erin Palony and Clare Sondrall.

Next up:

The Wings host Bemidji on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena (North) - New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament. The Tigers host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.