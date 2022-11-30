Burnsville win against Albert Lea Tigers in overtime

The Burnsville managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Albert Lea Tigers, ending 3-2 in the action on Saturday.

Burnsville's Ella Bond scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Michaela Hanson. Morgan Goskeson assisted.

Haley Austinson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Keira Erickson.

Late, the Burnsville players made it 2-1 with a goal from Madisyn Krumholz.

The Burnsville players tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Ella Berthiaume netted one.

In overtime, it took 36 seconds before Ella Bond scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Madisyn Krumholz and Bailey Tilley.

Coming up:

On Thursday the Burnsville players will play at home against the Lakers at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center, while the Tigers will face the Cougars road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.