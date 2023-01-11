Burnsville victorious against Duluth Northern Stars

The Burnsville defeated the Duluth Northern Stars 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Burnsville players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Madisyn Krumholz. Olivia Tilbury and Ella Bond assisted.

The Northern Stars tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Grace Karakas scored, assisted by Mae McCall and Karyssa Clough.

The Burnsville's players Ella Bond took the lead in the first period, assisted by Madisyn Krumholz and Olivia Tilbury.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Burnsville players led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Burnsville players will host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena, and the Northern Stars will visit the Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.