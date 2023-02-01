Burnsville end seven-loss run

The game between the Park Wolfpack and the Burnsville finished 4-0 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Burnsville after seven straight defeats.

The Burnsville players started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ella Bond scoring in the first minute, assisted by Charlotte Goings.

The Burnsville players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Madisyn Krumholz scored.

The Burnsville players increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Charlotte Goings beat the goalie, assisted by Ella Bond.

The Burnsville players made it 4-0 when Ella Bond found the back of the net, assisted by Charlotte Goings four minutes into the period.

Coming up:

The Wolfpack play Dodge County away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena. The Burnsville players will face Farmington at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena.