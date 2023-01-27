Burnsville couldn't stop star-studded Shakopee Sabers from winning

The Shakopee Sabers and the Burnsville met on Thursday. Shakopee came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Allison Parker . Rilee Nash and Annika Willmert assisted.

The Burnsville players tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Madisyn Krumholz in the first period, assisted by Ella Bond and Bailey Tilley.

The Sabers took the lead halfway through the first when Annika Willmert scored, assisted by Emma Heyer and Madison McKinney .

The Sabers' Emma Heyer increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Lily Canny and Rilee Nash.

The Sabers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Rilee Nash increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period, assisted by Emma Heyer and Callie Peterson .

Next games:

On Saturday, the Sabers will play the Eagles at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Burnsville players will play the Irish at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center.